Green Buffaloes have been fined K150,000 after their fans attacked hosts Power Dynamos fans in a league game on November 5 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The Week 11 fixture was halted for over 10 minutes with 85 minutes played when alleged Buffaloes security team stormed the famous Power fans southern goal stand after the homeside supporters had repeatedly bombarded goalkeeper Geoffrey Silavwe with missiles.

Buffaloes won the match 1-0.

“Following a complaint by Power Dynamos Football Club against Green Buffaloes Football Club fans, that beat up the former’s supporters on November 5, 2022, in a Week 11 fixture at Arthur Davies Stadium, the Disciplinary Committee has fined the army side K150, 000 for their role in the chaos,” the verdict states.

“The FAZ Disciplinary Committee found Green Buffaloes in breach of article 67.2 of the Disciplinary Code.

“According to the verdict, Green Buffaloes fans had no right to engage in crowd control measures at a football match as it was a preserve of the Zambia Police.

“In terms of Article 67, section 2 of the Disciplinary Code, the 2nd Respondent is fined ZKW150, 000. The amount is to be paid within seven days of receipt of this verdict. The respondent is hereby further finally warned against allowing any uniformed personnel to involve themselves in any activity involving football on their match days, as they have shown clear disregard of statutes that govern the match day and their social responsibility as a club toward the betterment of the game.”

Power and Buffaloes are currently first and second on the FAZ Super League table on 35 and 29 points from 17 games played at the half-way point of the 2022/2023 campaign.



COSAFA MENS UNDER-17 CHAMPIONSHIP (MALAWI)

11/12/2022

Final

Zambia 1 (Kelvin Phiri 60’) South Africa 0

09/12/2022

Semifinals

Zambia 4 (Samson Malaya 31′, Luketekelo Kapowa 45′, 86′, Marcel Zimba 70′) Botswana 2 (Bonniface Manapolo 51’pen, Losika Ratshukudu 58′)

Malawi 1 (Lucky Mkandawire 52’) South Africa 5 (Thato Sibiya 31’, Siyabonga Mabena 46’, 86’pen, 90’, Dhakier Lee 74’)

07/12/2022

GROUP B

Seychelles 0 Mozambique 0

South Africa 0 Zambia 1 (Marcel Zimba 49’)

05/12/2022

Mozambique 0 South Africa 1 (Siyabonga Mabena 62’)

Zambia 7 (Emmanuel Mwanza 33’, 42’, 74’, 86’, 90′, Lutetekelo Kapowa 37’, Kelvin Phiri 64’) Seychelles 1 (Lorenzo Hoareau 77’)



COSAFA GIRLS’ UNDER-17 CHAMPIONSHIP

Final

Zambia 3 (Lucy Kajiya 16′, Jessy Zulu 21′, Zangose Zulu 50′) -South Africa 4 (Sinazo Ntshota 1′, 66′, Nobahle Mdelwa 30′, Andrielle Mibe 84’)

07/12/2022

Semifinal

Zambia 2 (Jessy Zulu 3’pen, Zongose Zulu 63’) Malawi 2 (Rose Kadzere 52’ 76’) – Zambia won 3-1 on penalties



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 17

10/12/2022

FC MUZA 1(Andrew Phiri 14′)-Lumwana Radiants 2(Dina Dinanga 38′, Pheuzzy Chibandika 90′)

Zanaco 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Green Eagles 1(Collins Mulenga 64’pen)-Nkwazi 1(Bernard Kumwenda 46′)

Power Dynamos 4(Linos Makwaza Jr 15, Kennedy Musonda 26′ pen 43′, Joshua Mutale 54′)-Red Arrows 0

Zesco United 0-Forest Rangers 0

Kabwe Warriors 2(Bartuel Tembo ?’, Ocean Mushure ?’)-Nchanga Rangers 1(Marcel Kalonda ?’og)

Napsa Stars 4(Musonda Kapembwa 10’pen, Fredrick Mwimanzi 28′, Simon Nkhata 67′, Keegan Zulu 87′)-Prison Leopards 1(Francis Zulu 32′)

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Nkana 0

11/12/2022

Buildcon 1(Sudden Mushili 90′)-Chambishi 2(Ruddy Kansietoko 31′ 69′)



FAZ NATIONAL LEAGUE

WEEK 17

10-11/12/2022

Jumulo 0-1 Trident

Mpulungu Harbour 1-1 Aguila

Atletico Lusaka 0-1 Kafue Eagles

Konkola Blades 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Lusaka Dynamos 2-1 BARTS

Kitwe United 2-1 Livingstone Pirates

City of Lusaka FC 4-0 Kafue Celtic

Indeni 0-2 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Young Green Buffaloes 2-2 Mutondo Stars



TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

=LEAGUE

10/12/2022

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):11

Andy Boyeli (Chambishi):7

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):6

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):6

Moyela Libamba(Forest):6

Justin Shonga (Nkwazi):5

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):5

Christian Saile (Nchanga Rangers):5

Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards):4

Musonda Kapembwa (Napsa):4

Ernest Mbewe (Green Eagles):4

Josphat Kasusu (Lumwana):4

Christopher Zulu (Nkwazi):4

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):4

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):4

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):4

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):4

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):4

Bernard Kumwenda (Nkwazi):3

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):3

Bobo Angwenya (FC MUZA):3

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):3

Enock Sakala Jr(Zesco United):3

Malan Gondwe (Chambishi):3

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):3

Isaac Ngoma (Prison Leopards):3

Brian Mwila (Power Dynamos):3

Pedro Miguel (Nchanga Rangers):3

Conlyde Luchanga (Red Arrows):3

Collins Sikombe (Zesco United):3

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):3

Mandra Muyela (FC MUZA):3

Gerald Chisha (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):3

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):3

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):3