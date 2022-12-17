I am surprised that our voters haven’t graded him as the best President but somebody out there who doesn’t even live in this country is grading the Head of State as the best President in Africa, Hon Brian Mundubile has said.

Addressing the media after all UPND MP’s voted that Zambia’s health facilities are well stocked with medicine, despite the committee special report on health proving otherwise, PF MPs expressed their disappointment with the new government.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament said Zambia is clearly under trouble if what transpired in Parliament on Friday is what is expected of the UPND government.

He slammed Education Minister who insinuated that PF, despite all the progress steps they took in transforming the ministry of health destroyed the country in the last 10 years.

“I am sure most of you have listened to the debate especially from the minister of education. When you hear the minister of education, Hon Douglas Siyakalima saying the PF in 10 years destroyed this country, what he actually means is that one, we transformed the health sector by introducing institutes like Public Health Institute, we came up with NIMA which was in charge of health financing, global health, that is what Hon Siyakalima means when he says they don’t have social shame,” he said.

“He means we should be ashamed of building 650 health posts across the country. He means we should be ashamed of building a 100 district hospitals, he means we should be ashamed of building specialists hospitals. On the floor of the house we see a lot of arrogance, people convincing the Zambian people that us in the PF have no social shame. That in the 10 years we destroyed the country. Destroying the country in this case, means building hospitals across the country. Means bringing about the distribution system of drugs through ZAMSA…. that is destroying the country.”

Hon Mundubile said UPND has “ululumbi.”

He said the new administration have been making noise after employing 11,000 health workers while PF was not loud about the 25,000 health workers they employed.

The Mporokoso lawmaker said the employment of 11,000 health workers is the best news to have ever happened to the UPND because according to them it is the first time.

“As we debate on the floor of the house and you hear our friends on the right, you have to take a lot of time to research. They have what we called in Bemba ululumbi. Because 25,000 health workers were employed under the PF,” he said.

“We didn’t go so loud about it because it was part of our mandate as a government. But we built hospitals, we built health systems, they still don’t talk about it. The only information they have is the 11,000 health workers that they employed. And that is the best news that has ever happened in our country because in their view, it’s for the first time.”

He said the PF MPs’ fear is with parliament on adjournment, there may be so many things going wrong.

Hon Mundubile assured citizens that PF will stand in the gap and fight.

“So we have agreed amongst ourselves to remain alert, we will regroup from time to time to address very important national matters. Because if what happened on the floor today is what is expected of the New Dawn, then ladies and gentlemen we are clearly under trouble,” he said.

“We are in big trouble going forward… we will stand in the gap and fight, and represent all the poor people, the poor Zambians that woke up to go and vote for the UPND and that we will fight any interference from the foreigners who are now grading our President as the best President in Africa.”