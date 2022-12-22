Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has reiterated that no police officer should mount road blocks anywhere else apart from the designated security checkpoints.

Mr Mwiimbu says it is unfortunate that some traffic police officers have continued to inconvenience members of the public and motorists with unnecessary roadblocks.

He says the government has however not given any instruction that traffic regulations should not be followed but that officers can enforce the regulations without effecting unnecessary roadblocks.

Mr Mwiimbu has regretted that the illegal roadblocks have become an embarrassment to the country.

He was speaking when he visited Pemba Police Station to appreciate challenges it is facing.

Mr Mwiimbu is touring Southern Province to appreciate challenges which institutions under his ministry are facing.