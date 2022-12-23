9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 23, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia Know Their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C Opponents

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Zambia Know Their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C Opponents
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia U20 knows their 2023 U20 AFCON opponents after the tournament draws were made on Friday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

Egypt will host the 2023 U20 AFCON from February 19 to March 11.

Zambia is returning to the U20 AFCON for the first time since they won it as hosts in 2017.

Chisi Mbewe’s team is in Group C where they will face the 2021 fourth-place finishers Tunisia and Gambia who beat the former to bronze in Mauritania.

Benin completes Group C.

Zambia’s COSAFA zone compatriots Mozambique are in Group A with hosts and four-time winners Egypt and record-seven-time champions Nigeria.

Three-time runners-up Senegal complete what is the group of death.

Group B is headlined by 2021 losing finalists Uganda who are drawn with the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo-Brazzaville.

The top two from each group plus the two best third placed sides will advance to the quarterfinals.

The semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup that Indonesia is going to host from May 20 to June 11.

Previous articleZACA Calls For Reforms To Laws That Govern Mobile Service Providers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia Know Their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C Opponents

Zambia U20 knows their 2023 U20 AFCON opponents after the tournament draws were made on Friday evening in Cairo,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chivuta :Let’s Give Grant Support

Sports sports - 2
Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Noah Chivuta has asked Zambians to support new National Team coach Avram Grant. Israeli Grant, the former Chelsea and Ghana coach, was unveiled...
Read more

Zambia U23’s Kuwait Friendly Postponed

Sports sports - 0
Zambia U23 will be spending Christmas at home after their international friendly date away against Kuwait was postponed. Osward Mutapa's home-based player’s team was due...
Read more

Chipolopolo Pick Avram Grant

Sports sports - 2
Israel born trainer Avram Grant has been unveiled as new Chipolopolo coach on a two-year-contract. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Lusaka on Thursday, Grant...
Read more

Fashion Sakala Maintains Scoring Form

Sports sports - 1
Scotland-based Chipolopolo forward Fashion Sakala maintained his new found good form when scoring in Rangers’ 3-2 league win over Aberdeen. Sakala on Tuesday night scored...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.