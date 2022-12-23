Zambia U20 knows their 2023 U20 AFCON opponents after the tournament draws were made on Friday evening in Cairo, Egypt.

Egypt will host the 2023 U20 AFCON from February 19 to March 11.

Zambia is returning to the U20 AFCON for the first time since they won it as hosts in 2017.

Chisi Mbewe’s team is in Group C where they will face the 2021 fourth-place finishers Tunisia and Gambia who beat the former to bronze in Mauritania.

Benin completes Group C.

Zambia’s COSAFA zone compatriots Mozambique are in Group A with hosts and four-time winners Egypt and record-seven-time champions Nigeria.

Three-time runners-up Senegal complete what is the group of death.

Group B is headlined by 2021 losing finalists Uganda who are drawn with the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo-Brazzaville.

The top two from each group plus the two best third placed sides will advance to the quarterfinals.

The semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup that Indonesia is going to host from May 20 to June 11.