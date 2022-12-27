Chief Kashiba in Mwense district has called on the government to simplify the process of disbursing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) if it is to achieve its intended purpose.

The traditional leader said the current process of disbursing the CDF is cumbersome making it difficult for the local authority to hand over the funds to the

deserving beneficiaries on time.

Chief Kashiba was speaking during the handover of CDF community empowerment grants and Secondary Boarding and skills development bursaries to the beneficiaries in the district.

He however thanked the government for the unprecedented increase of CDF saying it will help to improve the living standards of the local people.

The traditional leader has since cautioned the beneficiaries against misuse of the funds but use it in line with the projects they applied for.

Speaking at the same event, Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Roy Mwansa handed over close to two-million-kwacha community empowerment grants to 80 cooperatives, women and youth groups in Mambilima constituency.

Mr Mwansa also handed over secondary boarding and skills development bursaries of over One million kwacha to cater for 63 pupils and 92 students respectively

Mr Mwansa said the government has provided the resources and that the recipients should work hard and refrain from requesting for handouts from their Members of Parliament.

And Mambilima Member of Parliament, Jean Chisenga said the empowerment has come at the right time as it will help improve people’s lives.

Ms Chisenga said the empowerment will go a long way in mitigating youth and women-related challenges in communities.

Meanwhile, chief Ishima of the Lunda Speaking people of Zambezi district in Northwestern Province has called on government to bring development to the chiefdom

The traditional leader said he has given free land to government for various developmental projects among them the construction of a new district hospital but nothing has yet been done.

He said this when Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi paid a courtesy call on him to appreciate the challenges being faced in the chiefdom.

” PS as the Northwestern Province controlling officer we want to engage you as government to seriously look at these issues because we have given free land to government but up to now government has done nothing,” he said.

Chief Ishima further said he also gave three pieces of land to the Zambia Police Service, one in Chitokoloki, one in the Nyachipopa Royal village and the other one in the township but none of the police stations has been built.

” We have also given free land to the Zambia Correctional Service ZCS and through your office we would like what we have seen in other communities where they are farming and offering skills so that through this development our youthful children can be employed and get some skills,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Ishima further said he is working well with the immigration department and has given them a piece of land to build offices so that they bring more offices to curb illegal settlers from the neighbouring Angola.

And Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi assured the chief that all the highlighted challenges can be addressed if there is unity amongst the chiefs.

Col. Katambi said there is a lot of disunity and infighting among the chiefs in Zambezi district hence making it difficult for development to take place.

He said the squabbles among the chiefs is denying the subjects the much needed development.

“Am appealing to you to work together with government, and be united among your selves and without unity it is very difficult for government to bring development and for development to take place,” he said.

Col. Katambi said there are problems among many Lunda chiefdoms ranging from succession wrangles, among others which need to be addressed to pave way for development.

He said royal families are spending time taking each other to courts of law instead of spending time on planning for development.

Col. Katambi has since appealed to all the chiefs to unite and put aside their differences for development to take place in the district.