9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia To Face Benin in 2023 U20 AFCON Opener

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Zambia To Face Benin in 2023 U20 AFCON Opener
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia U20 will open their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C campaign against Benin at the tournament Egypt is going to host from February 18 to March 11.

Chisi Mbewe’s side will kick off their Group C campaign on February 21 with a 19h00 kickoff against Benin in Alexandria where they will be based.

Zambia will then play Gambia in their penultimate Group C match on February 24 at the same kickoff time.
They will face Tunisia on February 27.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises Mozambique, record-seven-time champions Nigeria, four-time winners and hosts Egypt, and three-time runners-up Senegal complete what is the 2023 U20 AFCON’s group of death.

2021 runners-up Uganda headline Group B where they will battle the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo-Brazzaville.

There will be a new champion crowned in Egypt after defending champions Ghana failed to qualify.

The top two teams from the three-group tournament plus the two best third placed sides will advance to the quarterfinals.

All four semifinalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Indonesia will host from May 20 to June 11.

Previous articleEx- Zambia Rugby National Team Coach Mwanza Put to Rest

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia To Face Benin in 2023 U20 AFCON Opener

Zambia U20 will open their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C campaign against Benin at the tournament Egypt is going...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ex- Zambia Rugby National Team Coach Mwanza Put to Rest

Sports sports - 0
Former Zambia National Rugby Team coach John Mwanza has been put to rest in Luanshya. Mwanza, the former Roan Rugby Club player and coach, died...
Read more

Struggling Zesco United Hold Five-Day Closed Door Camp in Livingstone

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United are heading to Livingstone for a brief mid-season closed-door camp after deciding to skip the Christmas holiday at the halfway point of...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion Wins, Frankie on the Mend

Sports sports - 1
We take a brief wrap of how some of our overseas-based stars fared in competitive action at their respective clubs over Christmas. =SCOTLAND -Rangers: Striker Fashion...
Read more

Chisi Happy With 2023 AFCON U20 Group C Draw

Sports sports - 0
Zambia U20 coach Chisi Mbewe says the 2023 AFCON U20 draws are fair and has set a massive target heading to the Egypt finals. Chisi's...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.