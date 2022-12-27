Zambia U20 will open their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C campaign against Benin at the tournament Egypt is going to host from February 18 to March 11.

Chisi Mbewe’s side will kick off their Group C campaign on February 21 with a 19h00 kickoff against Benin in Alexandria where they will be based.

Zambia will then play Gambia in their penultimate Group C match on February 24 at the same kickoff time.

They will face Tunisia on February 27.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises Mozambique, record-seven-time champions Nigeria, four-time winners and hosts Egypt, and three-time runners-up Senegal complete what is the 2023 U20 AFCON’s group of death.

2021 runners-up Uganda headline Group B where they will battle the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo-Brazzaville.

There will be a new champion crowned in Egypt after defending champions Ghana failed to qualify.

The top two teams from the three-group tournament plus the two best third placed sides will advance to the quarterfinals.

All four semifinalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Indonesia will host from May 20 to June 11.