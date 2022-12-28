9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Media Consultant Criticizes Actions of Cabinet Officials for Display of Hypocrisy and Lack of Moral Conscience

By Chief Editor
55 views
4
General News Media Consultant Criticizes Actions of Cabinet Officials for Display of Hypocrisy and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kasebamashila Kaseba, a media consultant and news analyst, has criticized the actions of Nicholas Phiri, the First Permanent Secretary at the Cabinet Office, and Thabo Kawana, the Director of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services. In a statement, Mr Kaseba described their recent inspection and purchase of luxury vehicles at a showroom as “a display of hypocrisy and lack of moral conscience.”

The criticism comes amid reports that President Hakainde Hichilema, the leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), has rejected the use of the Presidential Jet due to its perceived extravagance and has also declined to reside in the Nkwazi House, a government residence that is over 50 years old. Instead, Hichilema has chosen to reside in his own private residence, which some have referred to as the “Community House,” which is reportedly about seven years old.

Mr Kaseba noted that the actions of Phiri and Kawana seem to be in contrast to the values and beliefs espoused by President Hichilema and the UPND. President Hichilema has previously stated that he would not draw a salary as President and would instead donate the funds to the public, and has also criticized the use of luxurious and fuel-inefficient vehicles by the previous government.

While Mr Phiri and Mr Kawana have defended their actions, stating that their salaries and conditions of service allow them to afford such luxuries, Mr Kaseba called on President Hichilema to hold his subordinates accountable for their actions. Mr Kaseba also raised questions about the cancellation of the Civil Service debt swap arrangement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, which was announced by Kawana.

It remains to be seen how the UPND and President Hichilema will respond to these criticisms and whether any action will be taken in regards to the actions of Mr Phiri and Mr Kawana.

 

Previous articleZambezi teachers undergo sexual reproductive training

4 COMMENTS

  2. Do you think the husband loves that lady receiving the mitsubishi? I doubt. Buying her a car is his way of sending her to an early grave so he can remain enjoying life. Honestly, she doesnt need a car. she needs a skipping rope, a bicycle and other exercise machines.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Media Consultant Criticizes Actions of Cabinet Officials for Display of Hypocrisy and Lack of Moral Conscience

Kasebamashila Kaseba, a media consultant and news analyst, has criticized the actions of Nicholas Phiri, the First Permanent Secretary...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PS concerned with poor quality of water in Mpika district

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa has expressed concern over the poor water quality being produced at Malashi Water Treatment...
Read more

Serve the Zambian people regardless of political affiliation, tribe, religion, Minister urges defence forces

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Defence Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma has implored defence force officers to serve the Zambian people regardless of political affiliation, tribe, religion, race or...
Read more

Three armed robbers get away with $10 000 from the an Indian national house in Kitwe

General News Chief Editor - 15
Three armed robbers have stolen money and assorted items valued at K 429,800 after breaking into a house belonging to an Indian national on...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to abolish capital punishment gets support

General News Chief Editor - 0
Renowned Copperbelt-based human rights activist Zebbies Mumba has supported President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to abolish capital punishment and the defamation of the President laws...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.