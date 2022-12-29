Ndola’s independent Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Warren Chisha Mwambazi has reiterated his resolve to work closely with the New Dawn Government to foster development in his constituency.

Mr. Mwambazi said he needs to relate well with the Government of the day in the best interest of Bwana Mkubwa Constituency.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee said he has a good working relationship with President Hakainde Hichilema and his ministers.

Mr. Mwambazi said people criticizing his relationship with the UPND Government are envious.

He said people should understand that the government of the day is key in facilitating development.

“It is not about being pro-UPND but seeing what is making sense. If UPND is making sense, where else should I go? I want development for my people in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency. So if I have a good working relationship with the President (Hakainde Hichilema) and my colleagues who are ministers, why should I go elsewhere? To do what? Remember some of us were rejected by PF. They didn’t want us. They said we couldn’t win but alas my master we beat them. They will still continue criticizing us. If we were a neglected stone now we have become a corner stone. So, for me it is not only being pro-UPND but I work with UPND and I will continue to work with UPND to ensure that our people get development. That is the bottom line. There is nobody who is going to help us but the New Dawn Government,” Mr. Mwambazi said.

“It is a notorious fact that the UPND is the ones in power and we need to support them like we supported others who did not want to listen. The people of Bwana Mkubwa elected me because they saw it fit that we want this gentleman to help us and even today I am still reaffirming my promise to the people of Government that we will deliver development. With the help of the New Dawn Government we will push and have our projects and deliver to the people. We only have one country and development will come through state coffers. Government does not stop, parties will come and go but the government will continue. What is important is for the people of Bwana Mkubwa to get the share of the national cake and to have development. That is what I am pushing as Member of Parliament for Bwana Mkubwa,” he said.

Mr. Mwambazi said people should not expect him to work with the opposition because they have no power.

“I am working with UPND to bring development to Bwana Mkubwa Constituency. I am affirming and agreeing that I am working with them (UPND) and I am working with them because if I have seen that their policies are making sense why not work with them? Should I go to work with the opposition who have got no power? What are they going to give me? I need to work with people who have got power, who have got the purse, who have got the money. Who moves things? So that is why I am working with them. Everybody, even the same people who are saying I am pro-UPND, want the same development from UPND. So why not work with the UPND. Some of us are straight forward in what we say and do. When we choose that we are going to work with this, that is what we are going to work with. So I am working with the New Dawn Government to ensure that the people of Bwana Mkubwa, the people who took me to Lusaka get the development they need,” the lawmaker said.