9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 30, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Clergy hails declaration of Zambia as Christian Nation

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Clergy hails declaration of Zambia as Christian Nation
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Residents in Chembe District have praised government for upholding the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation for the past 31 years since its pronouncement by the late Second President Fredrick Chiluba on 29th December 1991.

And Chembe District Pastors’ Fellowship Chairperson Affet Kunda has thanked and commended President Hakainde Hichilema for abolishing the death penalty that he cited to have contradicted the status of Zambia being a Christian nation.

“The Bible in the Book of Exodus chapter 20: 13 clearly forbids the killing of another man and the death penalty sentence was not in line with the biblical teachings but we are happy that our President is governing this country using the Bible as his guide,” Bishop Kunda explained.

 Bishop Kunda said the abolition of the law is not a passport for Zambians to engage in criminal activities and has since urged Zambians to respect the law and desist from finding themselves wanting.

Mr Kunda further commended the former President Edgar Lungu and the incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema for clearly demonstrating the spirit of love and brotherhood through the smooth transition of power after the 2021 August general elections.

United Party for National Development (UPND) District Secretary Patrick Chabu says the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation has concretized the One Zambia one Nation, motto that has continued to unite Zambians as one people regardless of tribal and regional boundaries.

Mr Chabu explained that Zambia is known as a hub of peace by other countries because of the unity and love that is exhibited through the oneness that Zambians have continued to show towards one another and it is because of the biblical principles that are used to govern the country.

“Despite having Christian values imparted to our Zambian people, we have continued to see moral decay with a lot of gender-based violence activities leading to more death and divorces than ever recorded in the history of this country and this needs to be looked into seriously as a nation,” he bemoaned.

Meanwhile, Headwoman Temfwe Nkandu says despite the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation the levels of corruption in Zambia are alarming in all sectors including land issues that have seen the vulnerable in society deprived of the little investment they would have sacrificed at the expense of greedy people.

“Most people in Zambia have forsaken their traditions and culture in respect to the western culture in the name of Christianity and this has destroyed the cultural values that were instilled in the younger generation because today you will see young ones almost walking naked in the name of fashion with no respect at all,” Headwoman Temfwe explains.

And the youths in the district are calling on fellow youths to amend their ways and live exemplary lives that will be a good example to the younger ones that are looking up to them.

Previous articleZambian Economy in Peril Under Current Administration, Says Patriotic Front Acting President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Clergy hails declaration of Zambia as Christian Nation

Residents in Chembe District have praised government for upholding the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation for the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government Takes Measures to Mitigate Seasonal Low Water Levels at Kariba Dam with Rehabilitation Project

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Kariba Dam, a crucial source of hydroelectric power for the country, was facing a dire situation. Water levels at the North Bank had...
Read more

Scrapping off of 25% on excise duty may foster stability in fuel supplies – Kelvin Chisanga

Economy Chief Editor - 2
A Social Economist Kelvin Chisanga cites the scrapping off 25% excise duty to make it free rate on fuel as a necessary measure, and...
Read more

Lusambo‘s unlawful wounding case set for February 20, 23 next year for conclusion, judgement

Economy Support Editor - 12
The Luanshya Magistrate Court has set 20th to 23rd February 2023 as the dates for concluding and passing judgement in the case in which former Kabushi...
Read more

Government Recognizes the Importance of Entrepreneurship in Driving Economic Growth and Prosperity in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The government of Zambia has long recognized the vital role that entrepreneurship plays in driving economic growth and wealth creation within the country. In...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.