Health
HIV/AIDS, teen pregnancies rise in Mambwe

Mambwe District in Eastern Province has recorded an increase in HIV/AIDS infections.

Mambwe District AIDS Coordinating Advisor Dalitso Daka said the district has so far recorded 341 new HIV/AIDS infections.

He added that 16,375 persons were tested for the HIV virus out of which 341 persons tested positive in 2022 as compared to 18,144 persons tested in 2021 out of which 429 persons tested positive for the virus.

The District AIDS Coordination Advisor disclosed that 6229 persons in Mambwe District are on Antiretroviral Therapy as of 2022 as compared to 6076 in 2021.

Mr Daka further urged the general public to know their HIV/AIDS status and start treatment once found positive.

He also encouraged those on treatment to adhere to the medication so that they can be able to reach the undetectable stage where they cannot transmit the virus.

Mr Daka added that the district has also seen a rise in the number of teenage pregnancies.

He disclosed that 1490 teenage pregnancies have so far been recorded in 2022 as compared to 1366 recorded in 2021, showing an increase of 124.

Mambwe District has a population of 99,981 out of which 50,145 are males and 49,836 are females.

