Sports
PRO’S HIT LIST SA PSL

Sports PRO'S HIT LIST SA PSL
The South African PSL resumed this weekend after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 break. Here are briefs on how our PSL-based stars fared for their respective clubs.

SOUTH AFRICA

=Maritzburg United: Striker Friday Samu came on in the 82nd minute of bottom of the table Maritzburg’s 2-1 home loss to TS Galaxy on Friday.

It was another dry day for Samu who has scored just two league goals this season.

=SuperSport United: Striker Gamphani Lungu on Friday came on in the 64th minute for the third placed clubs’ 1-0 home win over Marumo Gallants but was not on target.

=Sekhukhune/Amazulu: The game on Saturday ended scoreless.

Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and midfielder Roderick Kabwe played the full 90 minutes for second from bottom Sekhukhune.

Midfielder Larry Bwalya was substituted in the 67th minute for 7th placed Amazulu.

