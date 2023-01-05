Lesotho have announced plans to commence early preparations for the March back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers against Zambia.

Chipolopolo will host Lesotho on March 21 in Lusaka on day-three of Group H action before traveling to Maseru seven days later.

In a statement, the Lesotho Football Association said Likuena will return to work on January 16th, to resume preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations back-to-back matches against Zambia.

“The Lesotho Men’s Senior National team, Likuena will return to work on January 16th, to resume with their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations back-to-back matches against Zambia scheduled for March. The national team will return to work with only local based players while those playing outside the country will be available to link up with the squad during the FIFA dates, “the statement read.

Ivory Coast lead Group H with four points followed by Zambia and Comoros, who are tied on three points each.

Lesotho are bottom of the group with one point in two matches played.