Photo Gallery Updated: January 6, 2023 Vinchenzo collaborates with Slap Dee on “Machimo” By staff January 6, 2023 55 views 0 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPrint Photo GalleryVinchenzo collaborates with Slap Dee on “Machimo” staff Vinchenzo collaborates with Slap Dee on the club banger “Machimo”. Previous articleArmed robbers steal motor vehicle, cash from businessman in Kabwe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest News General NewsChief Editor - January 6, 2023Armed robbers steal motor vehicle, cash from businessman in Kabwe Two unknown criminals armed with an unknown firearm have stolen K47, 200 cash and property that include a Toyota... General News Continued harassment and persecution of journalists is denting Zambia’s image to the international community Chief Editor - January 6, 2023 Headlines President Hakainde Hichilema Addresses Ongoing Load Shedding, Unveils Energy Sufficiency Strategy Chief Editor - January 6, 2023 Columns Power Exports in relation to Loadshedding Chief Editor - January 6, 2023 Sports Lesotho Kick Off Early Preps For Chipolopolo Clash sports - January 5, 2023 - Advertisement - More Articles In This Category Holstar releases ‘Man From Zambia’ dedicated to overseas Zambian footballers Photo Gallery staff - January 4, 2023 B Mak – M.O.A.T Album Review Photo Gallery staff - December 27, 2022 Eddie Black discusses his upcoming album ‘Sir’ Photo Gallery staff - December 20, 2022 T-sean ,Kekero and Kaladoshas unveil “Go Down” Photo Gallery staff - December 14, 2022