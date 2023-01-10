Promotion contenders Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have surrendered the top spot to Trident FC after forcing a draw in their first game of the second round after the mid-season break.

Wanderers over the weekend gave away a lead to draw 1-1 at Kitwe United in the round 18 match played at Garden Park Stadium.

Forward Patson Kwataine handed Wanderers an 11th minute lead that was cancelled by Edgar Manjemena’s goal two minutes after the half time break.

The draw left Mighty on 33 points, two behind Trident, who thrashed Lusaka Dynamos 5-0 over the weekend.

The Buchi Boys are number ten on the table with 25 points in 18 matches played

Meanwhile, Trident launched the second half of the 2022/23 season with a huge win over struggling Lusaka Dynamos away in Lusaka.

Jonathan Tanganyika registered a brace with David Sakala, Peter Musukuma and Terry Mwanshi contributing a goal each in the 5-0 win.

Konkola Blades jumped one place up to number three following a 2-0 win over Kafue Eagles at home in Chililabombwe.

Francis Mubanga grabbed a brace at Konkola Stadium.

Konkola have 30 points together with Eagles, who have dropped one slot to fourth, exchanging positions with their Week 18 rivals.



FAZ National Division 1 Week 18 Results

Mutondo Stars 4-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Jumulo FC 1-0 Livingston Pirates

Lusaka Dynamos FC 0-5 Trident FC

Atletico FC 2-3 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Konkola Blades FC 2-0 Kafue Eagles

City of Lusaka 1-0 Barts FC

Indeni FC 1-0 Aguila FC

Young Green Buffaloes 0-1 Kafue Celtics FC

Kitwe United 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers