Ministry of Tourism, Permanent Secretary, Evans Muhanga has implored youths to take advantage of the employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Mr Muhanga says the sector offers a wide array of employment opportunities in various professions.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday at the launch of the 2023 youth internship and training programme that will see eight students embark on an internship programme at Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Lusaka, the Permanent Secretary observed that job seekers are looking at the traditional employers with little focus on the tourism sector.

Mr Muhanga urged young people to explore and pursue learning and career paths in travel, tourism & hospitality.

And National Youth Development Council (NYDC) Acting Council Secretary, Waana Kankiza urged corporate entities to emulate Hilton Garden Hotel to provide employment opportunities for graduates.

Ms Kankiza also urged the students to fully utilize the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Hilton Garden Hotel, General Manager, Kudzayi Nheweyembwa disclosed that the internship is being done with the aim of giving the students full time employment either at the very hotel or other employers in the sector.

Mr Nheweyembwa disclosed that four students out of the seven in last year’s programme have been employed by the hotel.