The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) has officially begun, and the delegation from Zambia has arrived to participate in the event. Led by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, the delegation includes Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Denny Kalyalya, and Zambia’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Eunice Luambia.

Throughout the WEF, the Zambian delegation will attend scheduled events and engage in bilateral meetings with development and cooperating partners. One of the key bilateral meetings will be with the Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development, where the two nations will discuss Zambian exports to Egypt, identify opportunities for further cooperation, and exchange insights on debt management and Zambia’s IMF Supported Programme – The Enhanced Credit Facility 2022-2025.

The delegation will also meet with Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), to discuss progress on Zambia’s reform agenda and the country’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment, mitigate and adapt to climate change, and invest in sustainable agriculture development. Another high-level bilateral meeting will take place with Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia, to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, development finance, and financing support for social projects and support to farm blocks.

A bilateral meeting with Kenneth Rogoff, Chairman of International Economics at Harvard University, will also be held and is aimed at addressing current research and development opportunities and discussing potential collaboration with universities and colleges in Zambia. The goal is to support Zambia’s tertiary education by building capacities of both private and public universities and colleges through enhanced research capacity in areas such as agriculture, crop production, and food security; water resource development; tourism development; adaptability to climate change, access to clean energy, and technology transfer; access to affordable finance for small and medium-sized enterprises; and provision of quality education to meet skills demands for the local and international market.

Zambia’s growing mining industry, evolving international market dynamics, and options for delivering on the Global Fertilizer Challenge will also be areas of interest for the delegation at the WEF. A key event for the delegation will be the Financial Service Strategy Session for Africa, which will bring together industry leaders and policy-makers to explore how the African continent can meet challenges such as transition finance and biodiversity conservation while facilitating economic growth and job creation.

The delegation will also participate in the WEF McKinsey meeting for decision-makers and explore how leaders in both the public and private sectors can seize this historic opportunity and set the continent on a path of strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

The WEF session on unlocking investment in frontier markets will be one event that is directly linked to the worldwide humanitarian and resilience investing initiative aimed at exploring opportunities for complementing traditional humanitarian responses with long-term and market-driven solutions that support the resilience of vulnerable communities.

The Zambian delegation was met on arrival by Ambassador Eunice Luambia and other diplomatic staff at Zurich Airport in Switzerland.