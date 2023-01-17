Lusaka Province Minister, Sheal Mulyata says government is on the right track in provision of quality health services to patients with cardiac conditions in the country through the National Health Hospital.

Ms Mulyata says commended the health institution for the quality medical services it offers to the patients in the country.

Speaking when she visited Former Chipolopolo Captain and Brighton Midfielder, Enock Mwepu who is admitted at the Hospital, Ms Mulyata observed with delight that Mwepu is recovering well and in high spirit.

She stated that the former Chipolopolo Captain has done so much for the National Team throughout his football career hence the need to give him moral support as he recovers from his illness.

‘’We are here to wish Mwepu a quick recovery. That’s our child and he has done so much for the nation as team captain for the Football National Team. Government is also supportive of all the operations that are done here. As government our passion is to treat patients right here in Zambia and not having them going far away to India or England for treatment,’’ she said.

She further said government will work towards ensuring that the hospital has more equipment that can treat both elderly patients and children with cardiac conditions within the country.