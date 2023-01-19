Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kapamba Mulenga has commended government for building additional education infrastructure for over 50, 000 pupils in the area using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The additional classrooms are at Tata waluse, Katuta and Chati combined schools in Kalulushi.

Speaking when she visited the various CDF school infrastructure under construction the MP said the facilities will help enhance the government free education policy.

Ms Mulenga who was accompanied by the Mayor, Town Clerk, Education Board Secretary and other senior government officials added that once completed the new classrooms will help pupils learn in a conducive environment.

She said the CDF projects in education has enhanced accessibility of learners hence pupils will no longer be walking long distances to access an education.

The Kalulushi law maker disclosed that most of the school infrastructure will be completed within the first quarter of this year.

Ms Mulenga also commended government for buying desks using CDF to ensure no leaner sits on the floor as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Kalulushi MP appealed to the government to equip the new classrooms once they are complete.

And Kalulushi Mayor Daudi Simama said the Increased CDF is changing the face of Kalulushi in line with the government policy.

Meanwhile Kalulushi Town Clerk Betty Liswaniso is impressed with the quality of works on various CDF projects being implemented in the area.

Ms Liswaniso said the projects will improve infrastructure and livelihood for vulnerable communities in the area.

Earlier, the District Education Board Secretary said the additional classrooms will help accommodate more leaners.

She said the number of pupils has increased with the coming of the free education policy while infrastructure is inadequate to match with these numbers.

Ms Liswaniso is excited that more learners will now be in school once the new classrooms are complete.