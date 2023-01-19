The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) is working to ensure that all healthcare facilities and hospitals across the country are equipped with adequate medicines and medical supplies. In a press statement released by the Director General of ZAMMSA, Mr. Billy Mweetwa, he confirmed that the agency has procured a number of products to meet the needs of the public health sector, including anti-hypertensive, anti-asthma, skin protection lotion for albinos, mental health medications, pain and palliative care, antibiotics, anesthesia medicines, and many other essential drugs.

“To allay any fears of drug shortages, I want to categorically confirm that ZAMMSA has procured a number of products to meet the needs of the public health sector. We have purchased sufficient Anti-hypertensive, Anti- Asthma, Skin Protection Lotion for Albinos, Mental Health Medications, Pain and Palliative Care, Antibiotics, Anesthesia Medicines and many other essential drugs,” said Mr. Mweetwa.

Mr. Mweetwa also addressed concerns from members of the public who feel that the tendering and procurement process of medicines and medical supplies takes too long. He provided a breakdown of the procurement process, stating that ZAMMSA adheres to the Zambia Public Procurement Act (ZPPA) that ensures that only medicines and medical supplies that meet the set out specifications and quantity are purchased. This is guided by the essential medicines list, which are standard treatment guidelines or protocols and specifications provided by the Ministry of Health.

“Given that, ZAMMSA is tasked with the duty that directly deals with the health of our citizens, we are wary and careful that we adhere to the ZPPA Act that ensures that we only purchase medicines and medical supplies that meet the set out specifications and quantity. This is guided by the essential medicines list, which are standard treatment guidelines or protocols and specifications provided by the Ministry of Health,” said Mr. Mweetwa.

Furthermore, Mr. Mweetwa emphasized that ZAMMSA is working hard to promote the local manufacturing industry, in order to manufacture medicines according to the needs of the public health sector. “We understand that this will help tremendously and more still, allow medicines to be manufactured according to the needs of the public health sector,” said Mr. Mweetwa. Currently, ZAMMSA, alongside the Ministry of Health and other government departments, is in Egypt exploring possibilities of medicines and medical supplies bulk procurements.

In conclusion, the Director General of ZAMMSA, Mr. Billy Mweetwa, assured the public that there is no reason to be worried about drug shortages and that the agency is committed to ensuring that all healthcare facilities and hospitals are effectively equipped with adequate medicines and medical supplies.

“It is key that we also make it very clear that we are working very hard to promote the local manufacturing industry. We understand that this will help tremendously and more still, allow medicines to be manufactured according to the needs of the public health sector. Currently, ZAMMSA alongside the Ministry of Health and other government departments, is in Egypt exploring possibilities of medicines and medical supplies bulk procurements,” said Mr. Mweetwa.