United Party for National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Province Chairman Hon. Elisha Matambo had a busy schedule in Kalulushi and Kitwe on his continued party mobilization drive and meeting party officials in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia.

Mr Matambo took to the podium in Kalulushi where he first thanked the party officials for all the contributions that they made over the years for the UPND party and President Hakainde Hichilema while apologizing for delaying to hold such meetings, adding that it was better late than never.

The Copperbelt UPND chairman, who is also the Copperbelt Province Minister, said as party officials, the people must move together as a united force. He told the party officials’ meeting to protect President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND party. Hon Matambo encouraged party officials to go back to the structures from the wards, going upwards. He reminded them that councilors, mayors, Chairpersons, MPs, and others are there because of the party and urged them to never leave the party behind.

Hon. Matambo explained to the officials that the Community Development Fund (CDF) had cumbersome bottlenecks and processes, and those bottlenecks have since been removed. He added that going forward, all projects under CDF will be done at the provincial level through local government officer supervised by the Province Permanent Secretary. He further disclosed that going forward the District Commissioners will also be included in the CDF committees as supervisors.

Hon Matambo stated that party officials should help educate the people because President Hakainde Hichilema has done so much and he does not want to see any child sitting on the floor in 2023 and beyond as propagated by free education policy. Hon. Matambo said President Hichilema wants to see all clinics with a maternity wing and clean drinking water among other achievements.

He however, cautioned the officials and any other individuals that from now on anyone who will stand in the way and frustrates government under UPND will be sidelined because the UPND government is in a hurry to develop Zambia. “Let us get back to mobilize the party going forward, if there are those who think PF will bounce back. Never!”. He said. The UPND strong man concluded by urging all officials to hold on to the party because a bird in a hand is better than the one in the bush.

Later in the afternoon Hon Elisha Matambo addressed another party officials’ meeting where over 500 party officials turned up to listen to the UPND Copperbelt Province chairman in Kitwe. Hon Matambo went down to his knees thanking and praising the party officials for doing a tremendous job and all the contribution rendered to the party and Republican President Hakainde Hichilema. He reminded party officials never to abandon the ward because that is where the party is anchored. He said the party must not remain behind so that everyone must unite and move in tandem with the government UPND policy.

The Copperbelt Minister also praised the women, the security wing of the party and the youths in general for their resilience, patience, and hardworking. Meanwhile, several party officials in both Kitwe and Kalulushi party officials pledged to get back to the grassroots and continue mobilizing the party and defending the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Hon Matambo is on the party mobilization drive and holding meetings in Copperbelt Province accompanied by UPND Copperbelt Vice Chairman for administration Mr. Kolala, Copperbelt Youth Chairman Wallen Hinyama, Patricia Mwaanga Copperbelt Chairlady among others. The UPND party is determined to win the next general election and bring much-needed development to the Copperbelt Province and the entire country under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.