By Hon Mupishi Jones

You can choose to maliciously accuse President Hakainde Hichilema of being a failure depending on your political lenses, but we can all agree that the man is honest! Yes we can all agree that once in a while, as a failable human being, he can make errors of judgment, but we can still all agree that his errors are genuine not calculated. While we were accusing others of being plunderers of the national treasury, but we can all agree that not President Hakainde Hichilema!

Whilst we were grappling with political hooliganism and indiscipline in the past regime, not with President Hakainde Hichilema as in charge.Whilst we were being subjected to political party cadres openly beating sitting full cabinet Ministers in broad daylight, not in President Hakainde Hichilema’s government.

It is still fresh in our minds when Innocent Kalimanshi was exchanging insults publicly with Kampyongo who was then country’s Minister of Home Affairs in charge of internal security,is there anyone who thinks such levels of indiscipline can happen under President Hakainde Hichilema’s tutelage? We were hearing stories of infidelity, troubled marriages and professional misconduct of sitting Presidents,is there anyone hearing such stories against President Hakainde Hichilema today? We were hearing stories that such and such a shopping mall, filling station, chain of flats mashrooming were for the sitting President,do we still hear such stories against President Hakainde Hichilema today?

We were being subjected to threats especially when you hold different views from Ministers like Kampyongo, Bowman,do we see such scenes on national television today? When did you hear Hon.Jack Mwiimbu,as Minister in charge of Internal security issuing threats to the general citizenry? We all know that Gary can talk, and sometimes very sarcastic,why do you think he’s mute today?

That’s the definition of leadership.Leadership that recognises that it’s a role model of many youths aspiring to be leaders in the future.Who wouldn’t want to groom his child to grow up and be like President Hakainde Hichilema? Who has ever heard of President Hakainde Hichilema’s children misbehaving publicly?

You can accuse one or two of President Hakainde Hichilema’s Ministers of impropriety, but who can equate that to former Ministers conduct? The ruling UPND has a spokes person and a media director,who can compare these with the likes of Antonio Mwanza in terms of ethical behavior? Is there anyone who can single out a sitting cabinet Minister today who behaves arrogantly towards the citizens?

Is there anyone who doubts that President Hakainde Hichilema is providing leadership?

How many of his political adversaries can carry themselves the way President Hakainde Hichilema carries himself given the amount of wealthy he has without going mad? Am I talking to Chilufya Tayali,Wynter Kabimba,Sean Tembo, Raphael Nakachinda out there?

Let’s just face it, today we have a leader in state house whom we can all be proud of not those playboys and gangsters of yesterday.

I’m proud of our President because each time he speaks,he inspires hope to the hopeless that even when things are gloomy today, tomorrow will be bright,