The Zambia Meteorological Department has projected floods in some parts of Southern Province.

Southern Province meteorologist, Victor Bupe, disclosed that low-lying areas in the region are expected to experience waterlogging and flooding.

Mr Bupe stated that parts of Kazungula, Kalomo, Zimba, and Namwala districts are the areas that are likely to be affected by these floods.

He said this is because of the continued rainfall and the constant rise of the water tables that have been witnessed in most parts of the province.

The Provincial Meteorologist was speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) today.

And Mr Bupe stated that the southern part of the country will continue receiving high quantities of rain for the next five days.

He said areas that are expected to receive more amounts of rain are Livingstone, Kazungula, Kalomo, Zimba, and Namwala districts.