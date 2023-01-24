The Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) in Muchinga Province has appealed to school managers and government institutions to take COVID-19 alert seriously.

In a telephone interview ZCTU Muchinga Regional Coordinator, Nondo Kasanda says schools and working places should remain clean and with enough space to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

Mr Kasanda says overcrowding should be avoided, adding that those with COVID-19 symptoms should also ensure they stay isolated until they recover.

“Teachers should be protected by having well ventilated staffroom and should be encouraged to put on the face masks at all times as they deal with learners who come from different places,” He says.

Mr Kasanda further appealed to government to quickly release funds to re-fight COVID-19 in workplaces and not to wait for cases to escalate which will bring panic.

“We should work as a team to fight COVID-19, we should avoid closure of schools and workplaces and wheels of the economy. The state of economy cannot allow people to stay indoor as hunger will end up killing many citizens,” Mr Kasanda states.

He adds that experts should advise Government in good time on measures to put in place before things get worse.

“COVID-19 is an enemy of Education and development and we don’t want schools to close after parents and guardians have already paid school fees,” He says.