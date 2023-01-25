President Hakainde Hichilema was forced to fire Anthony Bwalya from State House after it was discovered that he had over US$ 600,000 in his offshore account.

The funds are believed to have been a bribe Mr. Bwalya received for facilitating an investment deal between the Zambian government and a Saudi Arabia entity.

Sources very close to Mr. Bwalya disclosed that President Hichilema was made aware of the information during his recent trip to Dubai.

“This information surfaced a few weeks ago and the President instructed that he does not want to see Anthony anywhere near him and this left Cabinet office in a limbo,” the sources said.

“Very close friends advised Tony (Anthony Bwalya) to see the President and just confess and ask for forgiveness but it was too late.”

The sources said Mr Bwalya ended up meeting Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Oliver Kalabo seeking his intervention.

“It appears it was Mr Kalabo’s idea not to sack him him but suggested redeployment and this is how Mr Bwalya ended up being sent to Tanzania,” the source said.

And in a Facebook post, Mr Bwalya confirmed his sacking.

He has since thanked President Hichilema and the people of Zambia, for the opportunity to serve, and that he is now looking forward to the new assignment.

“We have been re – assigned to go and serve the Republic, and the people of Zambia, at our mission in Dar Es Salam, as Deputy High Commissioner.As Zambia continues to pursue our rapid economic reconstruction agenda for more jobs and business opportunities for all, we must continue to invest in mutually beneficial relationships with countries in the region and beyond,” he said.

Mr. Bwalya said the President and the new administration have made so much positive progress since assuming leadership.

“The economy is on a clear path to growth, the new CDF model is delivering phenomenal economic development possibilities and opportunities for people in the communities where they live, while thousands of our children now have a real opportunity to attain basic education – thanks to the free education policy.”

He said In order to consolidate our push to deliver improved livelihoods for all through trade and investment, we must leverage economic diplomacy to open up new markets, while expanding existing trade and investment channels with other nations.

“With Zambia being open for business, we have a duty and responsibility to identify and harvest economic opportunities present in other countries, and work towards translating these opportunities into jobs and incomes for our people here at home.”