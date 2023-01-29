The government of the Republic of Zambia and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have entered into a significant agreement to develop a Comprehensive Regional Development Plan for Greater Lusaka City. The Minutes of Meetings were signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Mr Maambo Haamaundu and JICA’s Senior Advisor-Infrastructure Management, Mr Goto Tetsuji, marking the start of a process that aims to address the challenges of urban development in the city and its surrounding areas.

The need for a Comprehensive Regional Development Plan for Lusaka City was deemed necessary due to the rapid increase in population in the districts surrounding the city, according to the latest Census report released in 2022. The report showed a growth rate of 6.4% in Chibombo and Chilanga, 6.9% in Choongwe and 5.1% in Kafue, while the population in Lusaka remained relatively static. In light of this, the Permanent Secretary of MLGRD, Mr Haamaundu, stressed the urgency for a plan to guide the city’s urban development and embrace the surrounding districts to ensure sustainability.

In August 2021, the government of Zambia, through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, submitted an official application for technical cooperation to the Embassy of Japan in Zambia, requesting support for the formulation of the Comprehensive Regional Development Plan for Greater Lusaka City. The request was based on previous cooperation efforts with JICA and the Lusaka City Council on the preparation of the Comprehensive Urban Development Plan (Master Plan) for the period 2010 to 2030, which was carried out in 2009. As a legal requirement under section 19 of the Urban and Regional Planning Act No.3 of 2015, the government submitted a request for technical support to review the Master Plan.

In January 2023, a delegation from JICA arrived in Zambia to undertake a Detailed Planning Survey Mission for the formulation of the Regional Development Plan. The delegation has been holding discussions with MLGRD, government institutions, and the Lusaka City Council, which have now culminated in the signing of the Minutes of Meetings. During the signing, Mr Haamaundu revealed that the discussions had covered all aspects of the formulation of the Comprehensive Regional Development Plan for the Greater City of Lusaka.

JICA’s Mr Goto stated that JICA stands ready to support the government of the Republic of Zambia in the preparation of the Comprehensive Regional Development Plan for Greater City of Lusaka. He added that JICA is committed to working together with the government to ensure that the plan addresses the challenges of urban development in the city and its surrounding areas and embraces sustainable urban development.

The Republic of Zambia and JICA will now work together to develop a plan that will address the challenges of urban development in Lusaka City and its surrounding areas. The plan will also aim to guide the city’s urban development in a sustainable manner, taking into account the increasing population in the districts surrounding the city. The signing of the Minutes of Meetings marks a significant step in the journey towards a Comprehensive Regional Development Plan for Lusaka City and its surrounding areas, and the government of Zambia and JICA are committed to working together to achieve this goal.

