FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says revising the calendar for the local football is not a solution to challenges that come with playing matches at the peak of the rain season.

Kamanga said Football House is aware that heavy rains are disrupting some league matches under its umbrella.

In his weekly column, Kamanga said improved infrastructure can help to reduce incidents of abandoned matches due to rains.

“We have taken note of the challenges presented with the above normal rains that most of the country has been receiving in the last few weeks.”

“It has obviously made it difficult for football to be played in some places but as we have repeatedly said, the solution lies in improving our infrastructure,” Kamanga wrote.

“The change of calendar directive from CAF/FIFA is something the football stakeholders were well informed about and duly deliberated on. There is no doubt that with improved infrastructure we can weather the storm,” he stated.