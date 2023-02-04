9.5 C
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Speaker of Zambian National Assembly appreciates India’s lines of credit for key sectors

Speaker of the Zambian National Assembly Nelly Mutti has expressed her appreciation for India’s four lines of credit, which are being utilized in key sectors such as transportation, hydro-power, and health. The Speaker, speaking during a visit to India with a parliamentary delegation, noted the strong development partnership between the two countries.

During her visit, Speaker Mutti met with Republican President Droupadi Murmu and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as well as India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhanker. President Murmu welcomed the Zambian delegation and spoke about the strong and cordial relations between India and Zambia. He highlighted that the leaders of the Zambian freedom struggle drew inspiration from the Indian freedom struggle, especially that of Mahatma Gandhi. The President also noted that bilateral trade has been growing steadily and India is one of the leading investors in Zambia.

In her meetings with Indian leaders, Speaker Mutti discussed economic and development cooperation and called for the strengthening of existing ties, which she attributed to President Hakainde Hichilema’s international relations and economic diplomacy. The Speaker and her delegation also held talks with India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhanker, who emphasized the warm relations and historic cultural ties shared between the two nations.

Speaker Mutti expressed confidence that the visit would make the bonds between Zambia and India even stronger. The delegation consisted of Deputy Government Parliamentary Whip and Keembe MP Princess Kasune, Mitete lawmaker Misheck Mutelo, and other parliamentary staff.

