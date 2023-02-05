Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola will host Chipolopolo’s first home game of the year when Zambia play Lesotho on March 20 in a 2023 AFCON Group H qualifier.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga confirmed this on Saturday in his address to delegates during the FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Association annual general meeting at Moba Hotel in Kitwe.

“This year will be busy with the national team in action for the qualifiers against Lesotho and I am happy today that the Zambia versus Lesotho game will be finally at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,” Kamanga said.

The match will see Chipolopolo return to Levy and the Copperbelt for the first time since September 7, 2021, when they lost 2-0 to Tunisia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage qualifier.

Next month’s game will also mark new Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant’s competitive debut following his appointment in December.

Meanwhile, the return leg between Zambia and Lesotho will be played five days later away in South Africa at a venue to be advised.

Lesotho’s home stadium in Maseru is banned from hosting international matches after failing to meet FIFA/CAF international stadium specifications.