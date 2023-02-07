12 suspects have been arrested at Mongu Central Police in Western Province for attempting to sell a 17 year old male living with albinism.

Western Province Police Commissioner, Fwambo Siame confirmed having the suspects in police custody to ZANIS in Mongu district in a phone interview.

And in a statement issued to the media by Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, he revealed that the 12 suspects include four teachers, a school matron aged 53, a nurse aged 33,a taxi driver, and two men who work in a barbershop in Sefula, Mongu district.

Danny Mwale revealed that police recovered 12 cellular phones which were used for communication by the suspects and some medicines which were labeled as ‘Diazepam’ which after interrogations the suspects disclosed that the medicine was intended to be given to the victim once he was captured.

He disclosed that The suspects were all picked on February 4th,2023 between 01:00 hours and 04:00 hours in Sefula, Mongu District.

Police investigations indicate that the plot to traffic the named albino pupil who is a learner at Sefula combined school for the blind in Mongu district of Western Province started in October 2022 and that a picture of the victim was sent to purported buyers in Lusaka.

Zambia police however said that investigations in this matter are still underway.