Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) President Greg Lubesha want clubs to place emphasis on the development of junior golf in the country.

Lubesha said golf clubs should come up with deliberate programmes to help in the development of junior golf in the country.

He believes junior golf guaranteed continuity.

ZGU at the weekend donated junior golf equipment and a generator to Roan Golf Club to mitigate some of the challenges the Luanshya team was facing.

“This is my first outing to this club since my election as president. We are just in office for a couple of months but when you sent us a plea for help with junior golf, even when we didn’t have resources, we found the little we could and here we are with the golf clubs and bags,” he said.

“This will definitely not sort out all your challenges but I think it’s about the spirit to have golf going and not the quantity. It’s the spirit that counts and we as ZGU want to see this spirit to push on from the clubs even with the several challenges,” he said.

Roan Club Captain Sam Mutoya said the donation will help in developing juniors and maintaining the golf course.

“This is a dream come true because we have longed for such help and this means both the junior players and the course will benefit. We thank you for actualising your pledge,” he said.