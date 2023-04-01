Nkana on Saturday extended their current unbeaten run in style when they rallied from one down at halftime to snatch a stoppage-time winner at home against Nkwazi.

The Kitwe giants beat relegation-battling Nkwazi 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe to extend their unbeaten run to eight straight league games.

It was a huge test for Nkana who came into Saturday’s game without their red-hot DR Congo-born striker David Kabala who is out with a medium-term ankle injury.

Kabala has scored 6 goals since arriving in Zambia in January to join the record 13-time league champions.

Obed Masumbuko’s opportunities in the opening 30 minutes of the game that went begging just illustrate how much Nkana missed their hit-man Kabala.

And they were stunned by a 36th-minute goal from Carlos Kaoma who capitalized on some very poor decision by defender Bob Chansa in clearing the ball as the former lurked behind the latter and coolly smashed in the ball to give Nkwazi the lead at halftime.

Nkana huffed and puffed until the 76th minute when Emmanuel Mutale fired in a free-kick to finally breach Nkwazi’s goalkeeper Charles Muntanga and his impressive backline of Crawford Mwaba Henry Besa and Pride Mwansa.

The Kitwe side put the icing on the cake in the third minute of the seven minutes of time added on when Lameck Kafwaya tapped in from close-range a Patrick Gondwe’s cross from the right wing.

Beston Chambeshi’s side is 6th after posting their fifth win amid their eight-game unbeaten spell and their victory second in a roll since downing defending champions Red Arrows 1-0 away in Lusaka on March 18.

Nkana has 41 points, ten points behind Power with six games left to play.

Nkwazi drop one stop from 14th and back into the danger zone where they sit in the top end of the bottom four relegation zone after Nkana ended their promising two-match winning run.

FAZ Super League

Week 28

01/04/2023

Prison Leopards 0- FC MUZA 0

Kabwe Warriors 1- Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Forest Rangers 1 Red Arrows 1

Buildcon 0 ZESCO United 6

Nchanga Rangers 1 Lumwana Radiants 1

Nkana 2 Nkwazi 1

Chambishi 1 Green Eagles 2



02/04/2023

Zanaco- Napsa Stars

Green Buffaloes-Power Dynamos