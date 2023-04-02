Today’s Scripture

He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

John 8:44, NLT

Ignore the Lies

Friend, you can’t stop the enemy’s lies, or pray away the negative thoughts, or get so determined that you’re never going to feel fear. But you don’t have to be intimidated, and you don’t have to live worried. The lies are a sign that what God promised is on the way, that there are great things in your future. He wouldn’t be telling you those lies if healing, freedom, and abundance aren’t around the corner.

Start ignoring the lies. Quit living worried about your health, your finances, or how you can accomplish your dream. Quit letting the lies dominate your thought life. The battle is taking place in your mind. The enemy is a liar and a bully. He knows if he can control your thoughts, he can control your life. When you recognize his tactics, when you know he comes at you with lies and distortions, you can deal with them properly. You won’t let the lies keep you from your purpose. Ignore the lies, keep moving forward, and God will get you to your destiny.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can guard my heart and keep it free from all the lies and distortions that try to keep me intimidated and living worried. Help me to recognize the enemy’s tactics. I declare that I will ignore the lies and believe the truth of Your Word. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries