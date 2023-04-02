Today’s Scripture
He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
John 8:44, NLT
Ignore the Lies
Friend, you can’t stop the enemy’s lies, or pray away the negative thoughts, or get so determined that you’re never going to feel fear. But you don’t have to be intimidated, and you don’t have to live worried. The lies are a sign that what God promised is on the way, that there are great things in your future. He wouldn’t be telling you those lies if healing, freedom, and abundance aren’t around the corner.
Start ignoring the lies. Quit living worried about your health, your finances, or how you can accomplish your dream. Quit letting the lies dominate your thought life. The battle is taking place in your mind. The enemy is a liar and a bully. He knows if he can control your thoughts, he can control your life. When you recognize his tactics, when you know he comes at you with lies and distortions, you can deal with them properly. You won’t let the lies keep you from your purpose. Ignore the lies, keep moving forward, and God will get you to your destiny.
A Prayer for Today
“Father, thank You that I can guard my heart and keep it free from all the lies and distortions that try to keep me intimidated and living worried. Help me to recognize the enemy’s tactics. I declare that I will ignore the lies and believe the truth of Your Word. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”
Joel Osteen Ministries
One of the greatest Cons since the world exsisted
brainwashing to a cerain extent, not to mention money laundering
A fool and his money are soon parted…we have them in UK these pastors driving the latest Range Rovers and building mansions all fromtax free contributions from blind foools mainly Africans.
A fooool and his money are soon parted…we have them in UK these pastors driving the latest Range Rovers and building mansions all fromtax free contributions from blind foools mainly Africans.
We are sworn in 10:00hrs and 14:00hrs boom!!!!
More money in your pockets. BOOM! Kanshi ni more money in their pockets.
Really laughable how many fooooools have given these businessmen money yet they laugh at people who buy drinks every weekend to the bar yet they are doing the same with these con artists!!