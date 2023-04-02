Videos and Audios Why is the U.S. promotion of democracy viewed with suspicion?: An interview with Fred Mmembe By Chief Editor - April 2, 2023 5 47 views FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPrint
Fred, you are trending on social media. Continue to offer checks and balances to the blind. Zambians need to be reminded of the struggle for independence and the reason why we celebrate each year. Our careless leaders think that selling your own backyard is smart business. We have survived just fine by ourselves, we don’t need the American fake dream which is based on stealing your freedoms to save a few individuals.
GO PREACH IN CUBA AND SEE HOW FAR YOU GET
Cold War era thinking.The world has evolved or changed greatly since then.
In the new world order, China and Russia are even more capitalist oriented than the USA itself.Communism and socialism is virtually dead.Only exists in the minds of a few.
Fred forgot to talk about the Super Yachts and massive personal wealth of leaders such as Putin. Furthermore, his much loved communist country of Cuba voted in national referendum to allow gay marriages.
People around the world are more informed now than in the past. You cant cheat them anymore.
What about the super oil deals by the Bush family? The lucrative deals by Blair, a war criminal who is roaming our state house freely in search of more destruction? Think before you start spreading fake narratives which have proved to be so destructive to the human race. I am a humanist who believes in equal opportunities for all.
Iwe chi Fred good governance is money and the economy number one what comes next is secondary. We want Zambia’s economy to improve and we need it to improve now…if it’s China helping us thanks ba China but if it USA thanks as well….who ever is serious come and help us in Zambia we need your assistance like yesterday no need to be confrontational with USA.