The Internews Network Zambia commenced a three days Media Market Forum aimed at training media institutions on exploring other ways of generating revenue apart from advertisements.

Speaking during the opening of the Media Market Forum in Lusaka today, United States Agency International for Development (USAID)- Open Spaces Project and Internews Network Zambia Chief of Party, Teldah Mawarire, said the forum will impact the journalists with knowledge on how to do business while running a media institution.

ZANIS reports that Ms Mawarire stated that her organization realized that running a media outlet is very expensive and needs funds in order to sustain themselves hence the training that her organisation has devised.

She said that the training will impact journalists with skills and knowledge on how to formulate a business plan and upscale the media institution as a business.

Ms Mawarire pointed out that her organization has so far donated various media equipment to various media houses based on their needs and finances in order to help improve media sustainability of the business aspect.

“We partnered with the Geo Poll to do this media research and I am glad that the results of the Geo Poll will be presented to you today. It is my hope that you will take the results of the research and be able to build your business ideas around what your target market is able to look at,” said Ms Mawarire.

And Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Standards and Consumer Affairs Officer, Katendi Wandi commended the organizers of the Forum for committing to look at sustainability issues of media institutions.

Ms Wandi said the training is important as it is looking at the business aspect of radio and television stations and not only at content.

“In our work as the regulator, we have seen that stations are always coming up but the problem is the sustainability issues, resources and so on. That is why we encourage community radio stations to venture out and find other alternative means of raising income for their stations,” said Ms Wandi.

She added that the training is important as it will give media houses especially the licensees the added knowledge and skills to help them sustain their operations in seeking additional funding and sources of income to continue operating.

Ms Wandi said it is the authority’s hope that other media institutions will be reached as the programme grows so that they can access enriched information.

The Media Market Forum which is the first one in the country has attracted 19 community radio stations and public media houses and is being held under the theme “Build business partnerships for increased revenue generation”.