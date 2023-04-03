The leader of the opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile, has criticized Ms. Harris for not paying a courtesy call on MPresident Edgar Lungu, who he describes as the “Father of the Nation” and the only existing former President of Zambia.

Mr. Mundubile, who is also the PF Presidential Candidate, has said that visiting Heads of State or their Vice-Presidents usually meet the incumbent President, visit former Presidents, visit the Speaker, and lay wreaths on former Presidents’ graves. He argues that it was a diplomatic blunder for Ms. Harris to do everything except visit Mr. Lungu.

According to Mr. Mundubile, President Lungu’s record of uniting Zambia through infrastructure development, including constructing roads, airports, and flyover bridges, changed the face of the country. He says that Ms. Harris should have recognized President Lungu’s achievements and paid him a visit during her trip.

Mr. Mundubile also argues that as America is pushing the agenda of democracy in Africa, Ms. Harris should have paid a visit to Zambia’s former President, who handed over power to the UPND Administration in a smooth transition, thereby enhancing the country’s democratic credentials.

Many Zambians feel that President Lungu should have been high on Ms. Harris’s agenda, considering the significant role he played in Zambia’s development and democracy. Visitors to Zambia would want to know that there was one former President who did a lot for the country, and it is crucial to appreciate his efforts, according to Mr. Mundubile.

Ms. Harris visited Zambia to attend the Democracy Summit, held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, and landed at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, both modern facilities built during President Lungu’s tenure with support from countries like China and India.

Organizers of the US Vice-President’s events in Zambia should have been fair to her and arranged for a visit to President Lungu, according to Mr. Mundubile. The opposition leader believes that it was an opportunity for Ms. Harris to appreciate President Lungu’s efforts in ensuring that Zambia’s democratic credentials remained high and that the country’s development was taken to another level.