As the US Vice President Kamala Harris made her grand entrance into Lusaka, the city’s residents were left awestruck by the impressive display of motorcades and security detail. Prominent lawyer Sakwiba Sikota couldn’t help but draw parallels between her visit and the grandeur last witnessed in Zambia during Haile Selassie’s state visit in 1965. Lusaka residents were excited to host the US Vice President, especially considering that she once lived there as a child. Harris’s charisma and genuine interest in the people left a lasting impression on those who were privileged to meet her.

However, as Kamala Harris ventured out to Chisamba, the locals were struck by something entirely different, and equally impressive.

The dirt roads that were once in a state of disrepair were magically transformed within a short period. The six-kilometer stretch from Mungule turnoff to Panuka farm was previously in a pathetic state, leaving locals to endure a bumpy ride. But, thanks to a partnership between the US Embassy and the Zambia National Service (ZNS), the road was resurfaced and the last kilometer was transformed from a mere path into a beautiful, smooth gravel road.

Although the locals weren’t invited to visit the Panuka farm during Kamala Harris’s visit, they can now enjoy the benefits of the newly refurbished roads. And perhaps, as they travel along these once-ruined paths, they can’t help but feel a sense of pride knowing that their community has caught the eye of some of the world’s most powerful leaders.