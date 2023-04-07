President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent state visit to Mozambique has been a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing economic activities between Zambia and Mozambique. During his three-day visit, President Hichilema toured the Port of Beira, which he described as Zambia’s shortest route to the eastern coast.

“We wanted to experience what it offers to our country and the region especially at this time we are optimizing on the benefits of being land-linked. We were very impressed by the state-of-the-art equipment and excellent services, and we have no doubt that the Port of Beira offers the best alternative and a cost-effective route for our imports and exports,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema’s visit to the Port of Beira highlights the importance of infrastructure development in the transportation sector, particularly in improving connectivity between Zambia and Mozambique. To achieve this, the President emphasized the need to rehabilitate the road infrastructure between Beira and Chanida/Casacatiza to meet the increasing cargo conveyance between the two countries.

“Under the regional initiative of the AfDB led financial framework, Zambia and Mozambique should work together to extend the Railway connection between the Port of Beira and Zambia via Lion’s Den in Zimbabwe. We will also explore the possibility of constructing a gas and oil pipeline along the same route,” President Hichilema added.

The President’s proposals for infrastructure development in the transportation sector have the potential to create new opportunities for investment and job creation in the region. As he noted, “The railway and pipeline projects will not only increase transportation efficiency but will also create new opportunities for investment and job creation in the region. This will enable the region to realize its full potential in trade and investment.”

In addition to improving transportation infrastructure, President Hichilema also proposed the establishment of Dry Port facilities in Beira and Nacala to facilitate the movement of cargo destined for Zambia from Mozambique. This initiative is expected to reduce logistical challenges faced by traders and ultimately lead to increased trade between the two countries.

President Hichilema’s visit to Mozambique underscores the need for African countries to work together towards achieving regional integration, enhancing trade and investment, and promoting economic development. As he noted, “Africa needs to start trading more with itself. We have a lot to offer each other, and we should work together to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all our citizens.”

President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to Mozambique marks an important milestone in Zambia’s efforts to deepen its relationship with Mozambique and boost economic cooperation between the two countries. By focusing on infrastructure development, particularly in the transportation sector, President Hichilema has demonstrated his commitment to promoting regional integration and building a more prosperous future for Zambia and Mozambique.