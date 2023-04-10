Zambezi Omnisport has donated K8,000 towards the hosting of the 2023 National Schools Athletics and Chess Games set for April 10-12 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Copperbelt Education Standards Officer Nyambe Sefulo received the donation in the presence of officials from Zambia Schools Sports Association and Head Teachers Association.

In a speech read by Zambezi Omnisport Technical Services Officer Chala Tumelo, Board Chairman Chasaya Sichilima pledged support towards sports and traditional games.

“I wish to assure you that the step we have taken today is but only the first step in realizing the common dream between your Association and our Company, that is to develop Zambian traditional games as viable sporting entertainment,” Chasaya said.

“We are therefore happy to continue and actually upscale our collaboration with you in this effort by providing you with technical support and, wherever possible, logistical support to realize this vision in the schools,” he said.

Zambia Schools Sports Association President Macwani Mwendelema assured Zambezi Omnisport that the donation will be put to good use.