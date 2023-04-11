Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima on Easter Monday morning officially flagged off the 2023 national schools athletics and chess games at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Pupils from 10 provinces have gathered in Ndola for the three-day games organised by Zambia Schools Sports Association.

Siakalima in his speech emphasised the importance of sports and called on pupils and teachers involved in the games to be disciplined.

“All notable successful sports men and women have past through this stage as a school system is a necessary for youth development,” Siakalima said.

“I am proud to note that one of Zambia’s latest professional athletes Muzala Samukonga excelled through schools sports. He represented Lusaka Province in the 2019 inter-provincial athletics competitions which were held in Chingola and that was where his talent was readily identified,” he said.

Some pupils interviewed by Radio Icengelo Sports expressed their excitement to participate in the inter-provincial games.

“I am very excited to come and see this Ndola Stadium for the first time and to participate in this athletics and chess competition,” said Mwangala Ndala of Kaoma Secondary School in Western Province.

Zambia Schools Sports Association President Macwani Mwendelema called for the promotion of sports in schools.

Mwendelema said the games are being used to select runners for this year’s Africa Junior Athletics competition and the regional schools event Zambia will be hosting.