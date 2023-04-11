The Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science, and Technology has commended the government for its consistency in funding public universities amidst foreign and domestic debt obligations and a limited resource basket in the country.

Committee Chairperson, Twaambo Mutinta, who is also Itezhi- Tezhi Member of Parliament, said it was gratifying to see that the government has prioritised education by releasing another K115.1 million towards public institutions to ensure their smooth operation of universities.

“We call on lecturers and students in institutions to give the new pro-education government time to effectively address the many challenges that Zambia’s institutions of learning face, the majority of which are legacy issues,” Mr Mutinta stated.

He said government’s intention to transform education management is evidenced by the fact that the Ministry of Education’s budget allocation in 2022 increased to K 18.07 billion from 13.8 million in 2021, representing a 30.9 percent increase.

Mr Mutinta said the increase in the budget is a step that demonstrates the government’s strategic direction of investing in human capital development in order to achieve the Vision 2030.

This is according to a statement made available to the media in Itezhi -Tezhi district in Southern Province.