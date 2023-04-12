President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in Livingstone, Southern Province for a one day working visit.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has confirmed the visit of the Head of state to ZANIS in choma today and stated that the President is coming to grace the 10th Annual Law Conference of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) which is starting tomorrow April 13 and 14th, 2023.

Mr Mweetwa said once the programme is done, the Head of state will then return to Lusaka.

Meanwhile Mr Mweetwa has further cleared assertion claiming that Mr Hichilema spent his Easter Holiday at his farm in Choma.

Mr Mweetwa clarified that the President was in Lusaka attending to National issues of interest such as the mealie meal crisis and the long standing issue of KCM.

Mr Mweetwa who is also UPND Spokesperson further warned against negative propaganda by opposition of blowing issues out of proportion.