Misspelling the name of President Hichilema on an official document may not necessarily have significant legal consequences, but it could still have negative implications for the credibility and professionalism of the press team and the administration as a whole.

A spelling error could create confusion and ambiguity about the identity of the President, which could undermine the legitimacy of the document and the authority of the President. It could also reflect poorly on the attention to detail and quality control of the press team, which may erode public trust in the competence and reliability of the administration.

Zambians have been left wondering at the caliber of the team surrounding the president,with some calling it incompetence at the highest order.

Therefore, it is important for the press team to correct the error promptly and issue a corrected version of the document to ensure accuracy and clarity. They should also take measures to prevent similar errors in the future, such as proofreading and editing protocols, quality assurance checks, and training on writing and communication best practices.