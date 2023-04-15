A 53 year old Head Teacher of Kabulu Primary School in Lunga District in Luapula Province has drowned after the Canoe he was in capsized on Lake Bangweulu.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS, Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer Fwambo Siame identified the deceased as Boniface Mwelwa of Malombola village in Chief Kasoma Bangweulu’s chiefdom in Samfya district.

Mr Siame revealed that the incident happened on 12th April, 2023 around 18:00 hours at Makumba area on Lake Bangweulu.

He disclosed that the deceased met his fate as he was coming from attending a preparatory meeting for the Musubilwa Mpembwa Traditional Ceremony at Chief Nsamba’s palace in Lunga district.

He said that after attending the meeting the victim booked a canoe to take him back to Kabulu Primary school which was being paddled by two teenage boys.

Mr Siame said when they reached an area called Mukamba on Lake Bangweulu, the canoe capsized and that the two boys survived while the deceased failed to swim.

The body of the deceased was retrieved around 23:00 hours and has since been deposited at Samfya District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.