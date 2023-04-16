Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has called on various stakeholders to step in and support the hosting of the Muchinga Expo and Investment Forum.

Speaking during the provincial fundraising dinner gala last night, Mr Sikazwe stated that the Muchinga Expo can only be successful if stakeholders come on board.

He said investment in Muchinga is moving at a low pace and this should prompt business persons to strengthen their interest in the development of the region.

“The Expo is for the benefit of the people of Muchinga Province, so let’s put in what we have,” he added.

And it was also disclosed that the hosting of the Expo requires K11 million for it to be successful while the event is expected to be graced by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Sikazwe highlighted that of K11 million, K3 million will go into the construction of a museum in memory of freedom fighters, including the first President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda who alongside others emanated from Chinsali.

ZANIS reports that about K350 thousand was raised during the dinner gala, with Chief Katyetye of Isoka joining a queue of business people, district commissioners, and government heads of departments who made pledges and also contributed cash towards the hosting of the expo.