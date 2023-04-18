A 33-year-old Chinese national of Clastone Technology Company in Chingola has sustained a bullet wound in the stomach while his 45-year-old work mate, also Chinese, has a painful back after being attacked by armed robbers who were carrying three Pistols, pangas and iron bars.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said Tony Dong, a Chinese national was shot at by criminals and sustained a bullet wound while his work mate Su Bei Qiang was hit with a block on his back by criminals.

Mr Mweemba said the victims were rushed to Sinozam Hospital in Kitwe and are currently admitted.

He said the criminals managed to get away with a bag that contained K20, 000 cash, work permits and Passports.

“Brief facts are that on April 17, 2023 around 23:00hrs, about eight criminals who were wearing masks, jumped over the wall fence of the company and attacked the workers including the guards.

The criminals then ordered one of the workers to awaken the victims who were sleeping in the house.

In the process, one criminal who was near their room was gunned down by the Chinese national.

Mr Mweemba said while in pursuit of the other criminals, one of the victims was shot in the stomach. The criminals then got away with a bag that had about K20.000, work permits, and passports for the Chinese nationals.

He said the police officers rushed to the scene and found the other criminals had already run away.

“The dead body of one of the criminals who was shot at, has been deposited at Nchanga North Hospital mortuary, “he said.