The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has dismissed a marriage application by a Congolese businessman and Malawian woman both based in Zambia following an objection that the woman is still married to a Zambian man.

LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba who confirmed the development in a press statement to the media in Lusaka said the couple was supposed to receive their marriage certificate under the Marriage Act of the laws of Zambia but the local authority declared their application null and void.

Ms Mwamba says this was after an objection from the woman’s legally married husband who was tipped by members of the public that his wife was getting married today to her long time Congolese boyfriend.

“The local authority would like to advise all those wishing to get married under the Marriage Act to follow the right procedure, especially if they are getting married for the second time,” she said.

She has urged those intending to get married under the Marriage Act to make the application with genuine intentions.

Ms Mwamba adds that the ordeal should also be a learning experience to those wishing to get married to ensure that they clear the past before deciding to engage in another marriage.