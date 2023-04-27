Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati news anchor and mayor who presided over one of the most influential and controversial figures in TV history, has died. He was 79.

Jerry hosted the smash hit syndicated talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” for 27 years … and it was never a boring moment on the raucous and wild show — which was known for its outrageous guests who usually got into crazy fights as the audience cheered, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!”

Springer died peacefully Thursday at his home in the Chicago suburbs after a brief illness. “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, in a statement obtained by Variety. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

“The Jerry Springer Show” began its multi-decade run in 1991 and, in 1998 at the height of its popularity, beat “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the ratings, drawing 12 million viewers.