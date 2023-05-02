Dr Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party in Zambia, spoke at length about the challenges facing workers in Zambia on this year’s Labour Day.

“The cost of living is skyrocketing, jobs are being lost and becoming fewer and fewer, the few remaining jobs are being degraded and increasingly unsecure,” he said. “But in the midst of all these difficulties, challenges and sufferings let’s not forget that the workers have given us whatever we have, made us what we are, and will make us what we hope to be.”

He went on to stress the importance of Labour Day in allowing workers to rest and reflect on their contributions to society. “Labour Day is a good day to rest the hands and give the brain a chance – to think about what has been, and is, and is yet to be,” he said.

Despite the challenges facing workers, Dr M’membe remained optimistic about the future. “The way has been long and weary and full of pain, and many have fallen by the wayside, but the Unconquerable Army of Labour is still on the march,” he said. “And as it rests on its arms today and casts a look ahead, it beholds upon the horizon the first glowing rays of the Social Sunrise.”

Dr M’membe also emphasized the importance of solidarity among workers, both within Zambia and internationally. “The Socialist Party Zambia and the Trade Union Movement must be one today in celebration of Labour Day and pledge each other their mutual fidelity and support in every battle, economic and political, until the field is won and the Workers are strong and in control,” he said. “We are all one—all workers of all lands and climes. We know not colour, tribe, nor creed, nor sex in the Labour Movement. We know only that our hearts throb with the same proletarian stroke, that we are keeping step with our class in the march to the goal and that the solidarity of Labour will vanquish exploitation and Humanize the World.”

In conclusion, Dr M’membe urged Zambian workers not to lose hope, and to keep fighting for their rights. “Comrades, this is the day for Workers to think of the Class Struggle and the Ballot—the day for Labour to clasp the hand of Labour and girdle the globe with the International Revolutionary Solidarity of the Working Class,” he said. “It gets dark sometimes but the morning comes. Don’t lose hope, don’t give up!”