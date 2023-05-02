Diggers maintained their stay at the top of the National Rugby League after beating Eagles 20- 12 in the Week Six match.

This was Diggers’s fourth win in five matches as they aim to dethrone champions Red Arrows.

Leaders Diggers have 18 points followed by Buffaloes on 17 points and third placed Arrows have 13 points in four matches.

Meanwhile, KPF picked a 21-0 walk over win against Kansanshi who failed to travel to Kitwe.

Arrows’ Week 6 match against Buffaloes was postponed as some Buffaloes players were out on national duty.

Leopards match against Lusaka was also postponed as both teams had 5 players each with the Under 20 National team

Ladies Rugby League

1. Eagles (21) vs (0) Diggers : Walkover to Eagles as Diggers failed to travel.

2. Arrows (43) vs (3) Buffaloes.