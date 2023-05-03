By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

Some people have wondered why UPND leaders and President Hichilema in particular keep on talking about or apportioning blame on PF when it’s no longer in power. “Concentrate on delivering the grand promises you made to the electorate,” they’d postulate.

We’ll respond to such assertions with a practical example. Whenever we go to Church on whatever days are convenient for us, we are always reminded of how SIN can lead us to misery or eternal death if we don’t refrain from it. As a matter of fact, it is as a result of SIN that our Almighty God surrendered his one and only begotten son that we may be saved. It’s because of this same SIN that we keep on going back to Church otherwise there would no point.

In other words, PF is like SIN! It would therefore be folly for the UPND government to stop referring to this terrible SIN that left us in such a precarious situation…….. a suffocating debt crisis that has left us at the mercy of creditors otherwise we would fall into temptations and be subjected to untold misery again.

Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that citizens were gassed in their houses? Wasn’t it under this SIN celled PF that anyone seen wearing opposition political party apparel was beaten to pulp? Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that a people hailing from certain regions of the country were retired in so-called national interest or transferred to remote areas as punishment? Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that certain ethnic groupings weren’t represented in cabinet?

Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that markets were gutted in suspicious circumstances? Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that private media suffered suffocation – Prime TV, The Post and Komboni Radio suffered a similar fate? Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that university students were robbed of mealie meal allowances? Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that Jerabos instilled fear in our citizens and caused terror and panic in our communities? Wasn’t it under this SIN called PF that we lived with police brutality?

PF is a terrible SIN! Whay do you want us to erase such a thing from our minds? Like the SINS that the clergy keep on reminding us of lest we go astray, someone has to keep reminding us of this SIN called PF otherwise we would find ourselves in hell on earth again!

Yes, the UPND might have clocked over 2 years in office and it’s now time for them to deliver on their promises, but nobody is going to gag us so that we don’t talk about this SIN called PF anymore.